January Greenville Public Works Report

Winter weather gave the Greenville Public Works Department some extra work in January.

The report for last month shows 60 man hours were spent on snow removal and the spreading of salt on the roads.

A total of 307 hours was worked on tree trimming or removal, 37 hours were used for brush pickup, and 43 hours were spent for cold patching, shoulder and ditch work, and culvert replacement or extension.

The report lists 174 hours for vehicle maintenance, 91 hours for building maintenance, 33 hours for water meter repairs and water taps, 39 hours for concrete work, and 30 hours for street sweeping.