Joint Review Board Meeting Monday

The City of Greenville’s annual Joint Review Board meeting is scheduled for March 2 at noon.

The meeting is held to provide information to taxing districts about the status of the four Tax Increment Financing (TIF) districts in the city. Each taxing district in the TIF districts has a representative on the board.

The city will provide a financial summary, plus information on redevelopment projects, upcoming projects and plans for each district.

The city’s districts include the Downtown TIF, I-70/Rt. 127 TIF, Industrial Park Conservation Area 1 TIF and Industrial Park Conservation Area 2 TIF.

The public can watch the meeting on the City of Greenville’s Facebook page.