Kaskaskia College Fall 2020 Dean’s & President’s Lists

Congratulations to the full- and part-time students on the Kaskaskia College Dean’s List and President’s List for the fall 2020 semester.

The Dean’s List includes full-time students who completed 12 or more college-level semester credits during the semester and part-time students who completed six or more college-level semester credits during the semester while maintaining a 3.5 or higher-grade point average.

The President’s list includes full-time students who completed 12 or more college-level semester credits during the semester and part-time students who completed six or more college-level semester credits during the semester while maintaining a 4.0 grade point average.