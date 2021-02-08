KC Auto Program Re-accredited

The Kaskaskia College automotive technology program has been re-accredited by the Automotive Service Education Foundation.

The college’s program received the highest level of recognition, master automotive service technician certification.

To achieve this level, the program must be evaluated every five years, meet 12 established standards of quality, and also be evaluated by an outside team of automotive and education experts.

K.C. Automotive Technology Professor Chuck DeBernardi said the certification allows students to qualify for scholarships only given to ASE-accredited institutions, and gives the program the opportunity to receive training, tools and information from automotive manufacturers.