KC Board Awards Contracts

At its recent meeting, the Kaskaskia College Board awarded contracts.

The bid of Tick Tock Energy of Effingham was accepted for the Agriculture Education Center’s solar PV system project. The cost is $91,977.

The board rejected a lower bid due to no responsiveness of completing all of the bid documents.

Contracts were also approved with T. Hamm Sign Company of Mt. Vernon and CGL Electric of Centralia for the exterior wayfinding signage project.

With construction management and architectural/engineering fees, the total project cost is about $46,000.

It will include the addition of monument style wayfinding signage throughout the main campus, including internally illuminated signage on site.