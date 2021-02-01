KC Board Hears Student Survey Results

During the recent Kaskaskia College Board of Trustees meeting, Laura Vahlkamp, the college’s director of Academic Center for Excellence, presented the 2020 student survey results.

410 students completed the survey, 70 more than the goal.

Highlights of the survey were 96.8 percent reported they would recommend K.C. to others, 94.6 percent indicated they feel safe on campus, and 86.7 percent rated their overall Kaskaskia College experience as excellent or good.

The board approved a new full-time position. It is Retention and Online Success Coordinator.

The individual in that position will lead the college in improving retention for all students, regardless of how they are learning.