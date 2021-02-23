KC Board Maintains Tuition & Fee Rates

The Kaskaskia College Board of Trustees decided Monday to keep attendance costs at the same rate.

For the second straight year, the trustees agreed to maintain the current tuition and fee rates for the 2021-2022 academic year.

Trustees commended the administration and staff for working to remove financial barriers which students and prospective students might face.

K.C President George Evans said, “Now, more than ever, we need to continue to keep tuition affordable for all of our populations.”

An agreement with Barnes and Noble College was approved by the board to provide college bookstore management services. There will be a course material charge of $24 per credit hour, effective the fall of 2021.

The new credit charge represents a reduction of up to 35 to 45 percent on textbook course materials for students.