KC Professor Creates New Virtual Competition For SkillsUSA

As thousands of high school and college students prepare for the virtual 2021 SkillsUSA competition, those participating in the computer information technology categories will be facing challenges created by Kaskaskia College Associate Professor of Computer Information Technology Angenien Huffstutler. Huffstutler, a long-time member of the SkillsUSA National Technical Computer Applications (TCA) Committee, has developed and made the materials available to all 50 states for full-scale virtual hands-on competition for technical computer applications.

Huffstutler developed the event modules and curriculum details covering key technology concepts for competitors who will have to complete a series of challenging hands-on projects that Huffstutler and other judges can monitor virtually. Having worked in the information technology field and as an instructor, Huffstutler brings a combined 30+ years of experience in assisting SkillsUSA. “I am truly grateful to play an active role in support of this amazing organization that helps pave the pathways for our students’ future,” said Huffstutler. “It has been my humble honor to play a small role to support the leaders of tomorrow.”

Among those Huffstutler has assisted is Natalie Donnelly, the state director of SkillsUSA New Mexico. “Angenien has not only done a terrific job in supporting local chapters and the state association of SkillsUSA Illinois, but she has also taken the initiative to enhance and jumpstart new Computer Information Technology Career Competitions with programs like SkillsUSA New Mexico. It’s not surprising that the SkillsUSA National Office works closely with Angenien and her colleagues to develop meaningful opportunities for students across the nation as part of the annual SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference.”

KC Dean of Career and Technical Education Traci Masau also praises Huffstutler’s commitment to education. “Professor Huffstutler’s passion for education, her program, and her students have been obvious since the day I started at KC. It is another example of her dedication to the field, and we’re proud of her work.”

SkillsUSA is a non-profit education association that serves middle school, high school, and college/post-secondary students preparing for careers in trade, technical and skilled service occupations.