KPD Board Finalizing Budget

The Kingsbury Park District Board is in the process of finalizing a budget for this year.

The proposed budget is available for public view at the district office.

Park District Director Jerry Sauerwein reported the general and recreation funds finished strong by the end of 2020, with the ending cash better than the previous two years.

He asked the board what to budget in legal fees, since in 2020 the fees jumped to around $14,000, based on the need for legal services. No suggestions were made during the meeting.

Sauerwein commented the district’s tax rate will be decreasing.

The budget must be adopted during the first quarter of the fiscal year, so the board will consider its approval at the March meeting.