KPD Enter Into Accounting Agreement

At a meeting of the Kingsbury Park District Board last week, the board voted to enter into an agreement with KEB of Litchfield, an accounting firm that is used by the district, to look into past bonuses.

KEB will apply agreed-upon procedures, that were specified by the board, regarding conditions affecting Park District Director Jerry Sauerwein’s annual bonuses from November 1, 2014 to October 21, 2020.

The action by the board was approved unanimously by Barb Smith, Scott Crothers and Louanne Theiss.

The agreement states the procedures are not designed to detect instances of fraud or noncompliance with laws or regulations, however, should any such matters become known KEB will communicate them. In addition, if matters come to KEB’s attention that contradict the conditions of Sauerwein’s annual bonuses, the firm will communicate them to the board.

KEB anticipates the cost for its services to be no less than $3,000 with the potential to be significantly higher. The park district will also be billed for travel and other out-of-pocket expenses.

Sauerwein’s current contact does not include a bonus clause.

In the past, he could receive a $1,500 bonus per year for starting at least two programs, getting at least $10,000 in donations or grants, and having at least $10,000 in cost savings for equipment and projects.

Park board members discussed back pay and bonuses at a December meeting. At that time, Crothers questioned the total on grants and donations.