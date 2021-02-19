KPD Grow Your Own Luck Kit

With St. Patrick’s Day now less than a month away, the Kingsbury Park District wants to provide a special activity, called a Grow Your Own Luck Kit.

KPD Recreation Programmer Kayla Curry said the kits can be ordered online and include everything you need to grow your own shamrock and hopefully grow some luck in 2021. The kits include a green shamrock bulb, supplies and a pot for planting it, decorating supplies, and a few surprises. Kits are $10 and they are limited. They can be picked up the week of March 15.

For more information go to the park district website at KingsburyParkDistrict.com or call 664-4969.