KPD & HSHS Cupid Heart Hunt Continues

For the Valentine’s day season, Kingsbury Park District and HSHS Holy family hospital have teamed up for Cupid’s Heart Hunt.

KPD Recreation Programmer Kayla Curry told WGEL six hearts have been hidden around Jaycee Park. Clues as to their whereabouts can be found at KingsburyParkDistrict.com. The hearts contain a letter that will spell out a special Valentine’s word. Once you have that, you can enter the word on the KPD website and one winner will be drawn randomly to win a prize from HSHS Holy Family Hospital. The contest is open to everyone.

Curry noted that the KPD has been looking for unique activities like this that everyone can safely enjoy during the pandemic. Some of them, she said, may become annual programs.

Click below to hear her comments in full:

No purchase is necessary to participate.

For more information go to the Kingsbury Park District website or call 664-4969.