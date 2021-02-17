MG Unit 1 Board Approves Dates, Agreements & Lists

The Mulberry Grove Unit 1 board of Education met Tuesday night.

The date for graduation ceremonies was set, for May 22. The junior high graduation is 11 a.m. and the high school ceremony begins 2 p.m.

Both are planned to be in the high school gymnasium.

The board approved the alternate education program agreements with the Regional Office of Education.

The annual seniority lists for the teaching staff and non-certified staff were established.

The board approved the school calendar for the 2021-20212 year, and also adopted an employer participation agreement plan. This is a Teacher Retirement Service financial plan in which employees can participate if they wish. Superintendent Bobby Koonce said the plan does not require any funds from the district.