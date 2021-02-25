New Name & Events For Employment Support Group

Last year’s Bond County Employment Support Group is now known as SMARTworks Job Seekers, according to Elizabeth Sargis, a founder and leader of the group.

Three events are planned for the unemployed or those actively looking for new jobs.

SMARTworks Job Seekers will meet Tuesdays from 7 to 8:15 p.m. March 2 through April 6.

The first SMARTworks Workshop, titled “What’s New In Job Search” will take place Saturday, March 6 from 9 a.m. to noon.

SMARTworks Business Books discussions will take place the third Thursday of each month from noon to 1 p.m. The March 18 program will feature Colby Williams, author of “Small Town Big Money.”

All events will be held on the third floor of the SMART Center, at 102 North Second Street in downtown Greenville.

These programs grew out of the support group from last year. There is no fee to participate.

Registration is not required for in-person attendance, but is appreciated. To attend online, register with Elizabeth Sargis at 630-781-7144 or email sargismore@gmail.com.