No Rapid Testing This Week, Extra IDPH Testing

The Bond County Health Department will NOT be providing rapid testing at the Farm Heritage Museum on Wednesday, February 10, as originally announced, due to the cold temperatures.

The Illinois Department of Public Health will provide testing at the Bond County Fairgrounds on Sunday, February 14 and have added another day, Tuesday, February 16. Note, the IDPH tests are not rapid tests and it will take a few days to receive results.

Further updates regarding rapid testing will be provided in the coming days.