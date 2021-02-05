No Shortage Of Food At Bond County Pantry

The Bond County Food Pantry at the Bond County Senior Center in Greenville, in the past, has had the problem of having enough food to distribute.

At this time, the problem is the opposite.

Senior Center Executive Director Jill Ohnesarge told WGEL the pantry has plenty of food. She said they’re actually struggling each month to share the food they receive. She said recipients of SNAP benefits have received an increase in their benefits, which may be part of the reason for the surplus. Ohnesarge said she asks people who receive SNAP benefits to also get supplies from the food pantry, or to save SNAP benefits until later since they won’t expire.

SNAP is the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Citizens apply through the state and the program is federally funded.

Jill said those receiving pantry food must still qualify by income level.

The food pantry, at the rear of the senior center, is open Monday and Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m., and the last Friday of the month from 4 to 6 p.m.

The pantry partners with three food sources, the Midwest Food Bank in Fairfield, Operation Food Search in St. Louis and the Central Illinois Food Bank in Springfield, IL.