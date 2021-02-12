One Airlifted, Two Transported By Ambulance Following Crash

Illinois State Police report two people were transported to the hospital in ambulances and one was airlifted from the scene of a two vehicle accident Thursday in Fayette County.

54 year old Duan R. Travis, of St. Louis, was traveling westbound on I-70 at the 58 mile marker just before 9 PM Thursday when he slowed for an unknown reason. 36 year old William N. Free, of Champaign, was traveling directly behind Travis and struck the rear of his vehicle.

Free and a 29 year old passenger in his vehicle, Natalie Free, also of Champaign, were taken by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Travis was airlifted from the scene to a regional hospital with serious injuries.