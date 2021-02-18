Philadelphia Man Facing Two Class X Felony Charges

Timothy J. Schaufler, age 41, from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania faces two Class X felony drug charges in Bond County Circuit Court.

It is alleged by the state Schaufler committed the offenses of cannabis trafficking, more than 5,000 grams, and manufacturing and delivery of cannabis, more than 5,000 grams.

He was arrested during a state police traffic stop in Bond County on February 9.

Bond for the defendant was set at $40,000 cash by Circuit Judge Christopher Bauer. A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for March 4.