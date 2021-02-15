Project Parenting Family Yoga Night

Bond County Project Parenting is sponsoring its first Family Yoga Night.

It is scheduled for February 18 from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m.

A virtual story and yoga activity will be presented on Google Meet.

Every family registering will receive a book, child size yoga mat and toddler yoga cards.

Fill out the RSVP form now on the Project Parenting Facebook page or call the office at 665-5009, extension 2.

Those wanting to participate should call the office and arrangements will be made to receive the activity packet.

Project Parenting is for any family in Bond County with a child under the age of three.