Bond County Project Parenting will host a Valentine Play Group on Monday, February 22 at 11 a.m.

Children, under three years of age, will enjoy a simple craft and have a story time.

Every family that RSVPs will receive a free packet with a book, activity and toy.

The play group program will be presented on Google Meet. Parents need to fill out the RSVP form on the Project Parenting Facebook page or call 664-5009, extension 2.