Public Works Director On Cold Threat To Water Pipes

The cold winter weather has arrived and that causes a threat to water pipes.

Frozen pipes can often break, leading to various problems for residents.

Jeff Leidel talked with Greenville Public Works Superintendent Bill Grider about the affect the cold can have on pipes. Grider said it’s a good idea to let your faucet drip a bit when you go to bed at night if you’re worried about freezing.

He also said cabinet doors can be opened up to prevent interior pipes under the sink from freezing.

Since the city now uses an automated system to read water meters, public works employees do not visit the meters and notice if the lids are not down tightly.