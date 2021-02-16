RP Lumber Fire Knocks Out Power In Edwardsville

A large fire at RP Lumber in Edwardsville knocked out power in the area Monday around 12:30 PM.

The Belleville News Democrat reports the fire started in a storage building filled with construction material. The Edwardsville Fire Department told the BND the fire was contained to that building, however three nearby homes sustained damage from the heat.

A power outage was caused by the fire. A power line burned down and left over 1,500 Ameren Illinois customers in Edwardsville without power.

Ameren Illinois spokesman Brian Bretsch reported the customers had power back within a couple of hours as crews rerouted to different power sources.

The fire also caused a natural gas line to rupture, which complicated matters for firefighters. They were on the scene for much of Monday afternoon.

One person was hospitalized according to the BND, however the Edwardsville Fire Department did not identify the individual. As of news time, the cause of the fire was unknown.