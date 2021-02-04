School Sports To Begin In Bond County

The wait for school sports is over.

On Thursday, the Illinois Department of Public Health moved Region 4, which includes Bond County schools, up two steps to Phase 4 in the COVID-19 level.

That means all sports at the junior high and high school levels can now play.

Junior high sports now in season are boys’ basketball and girls’ volleyball. No fans will be allowed for either sport.

Greenville Junior High had games Thursday with girls’ volleyball at Pana and boys’ basketball at home against Pana.

While fans will not be allowed, the contests can be seen on You Tube. The You Tube link will be available on the junior high’s website and on Facebook.

Greenville High School will play its first basketball games Friday. The Comet boys will be at Roxana and the Lady Comet girls will play at home against Roxana.

The number of fans allowed in gyms is limited to 50 and at Greenville those who will be allowed in are relatives of athletes. At this time, no visiting fans will be allowed at any games.

The GHS boys and girls home games will be shown on the NFHS Network. You must subscribe to the service to see the games.

Go to NFHSNetwork.com to begin the process.

WGEL will be broadcasting boys and girls home games. It will have the Lady Comets-Roxana contest around 7 p.m. Friday.