SMART Talk On PPP Funds Set For Wednesday

The Federal government has re-opened the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) for new borrowers and certain existing PPP borrowers.

Participating financial institutions, including Greenville’s five local banks, will continue to process applications for this new round of the PPP. Loans under the PPP are fully forgivable and applications may be submitted through March 31.

For more information on the PPP and other available COVID-19 relief programs, Greenville SMART and the Chamber of Commerce will host a virtual SMART Talk this Wednesday, February 3rd, at 3:00 p.m. The Director of our region’s Small Business Development Center will discuss the updated PPP guidelines for loan applications and loan forgiveness. Representatives of local banks will also participate in the presentation. Information will also be presented on other available state grant and loan programs being administered by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) and other expanded resources offered by DCEO. These include the Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program (EIDL) and one-on-one business advisory services. Here is the link to join the Join Zoom Meeting this Wednesday:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81726291532?pwd=Myt0eVVUSHNxNjVSZEI5VjNrM0p6UT09

Meeting ID: 817 2629 1532, Passcode: 989639

For more information about this event, contact greenvilleilchamber@gmail.com.