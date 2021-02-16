Snow Keeps Public Works Crews Busy

Monday’s snow of at least seven inches in Greenville has presented the Greenville Public Works crews with a lot of work for this week.

Bill Grider, superintendent of public works, said the amount of snow was about what was expected, but the snow came down quickly. The intensity of the snow Monday afternoon caused crews to have to abandon their original assignments, which included side roads, and instead focus on main routes.

Grider said public works employees were out all night, even though the snow was done by about 9 PM.

Crews did apply salt at some intersections in the city Tuesday morning and Grider hoped the sunshine would help.

He said snow drifts caused by the wind led to the city using its payloader equipment to open up streets such as Chicago and Bowman Industrial Drive.