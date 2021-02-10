Structure Fire Near Bond-Madison Line

The New Douglas, Shoal Creek, Alhambra, and Olive Fire Protection Districts responded to a structure fire near the Bond/Madison County Line Sunday.

The call came in just before 9 PM. The fire was in a home in the 1200 block of Mettler Road in New Douglas.

Officials told WGEL the fire was contained to a wall in the home and the structure sustained minor damage. The home is still habitable.

Firefighters from the Shoal Creek, Alhambra, and Olive districts provided mutual aid in the form of manpower, mainly due to the winter conditions and cold temperatures. The shoal Creek district provided their Rehab Unit as well, which provides refreshments and facilities for fire personnel to take breaks and warm up.

Crews were on the scene for about three hours and no one was injured.

The cause of the fire is unknown.