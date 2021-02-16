Sunday-Monday Snow Totals From National Weather Service

The map above shows snowfall totals across the region from the February 14-15 storm system.

This map is based on reports the National Weather Service in St. Louis received from cooperative observers and trained storm spotters.

The highest snowfall totals were across southeast Missouri and southwest Illinois where 8-12+ inches were observed!

Another round of accumulating snow will impact the area late Tuesday night into Wednesday.

The highest snowfall totals are forecast across southern MO and southern IL with amounts generally in the 2-4 inch range and isolated higher totals possible. Amounts will decrease northward.

Travel will be impacted, especially Wednesday morning. Plan on extra travel time.