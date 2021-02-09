Tedrick Trial Set For February 22

A Pocahontas man charged in Bond County with attempted murder and aggravated arson will have a trial later this month.

Jeremy Tedrick, age 37, has waived his right to a jury trial and requested a bench trial with Circuit Judge Christopher Bauer presiding.

That trial is scheduled to begin on February 22.

Tedrick faces two counts of alleged attempted first degree murder and two counts of alleged aggravated arson.

The attempted murder charges allege Tedrick, on August 15, 2019, attempted to confine his father inside a burning residence, and repeatedly struck his father about the head and body with a tree branch.

The aggravated arson charges allege the defendant set the house on fire when he reasonably knew or should have known his father and a female were inside the residence.