Applications are being accepted for two Greenville Optimist Club scholarships.

The club offers two $1,000 scholarships, in memory of Ron Smith and Bill Wise.

Applicants must be members of the Bond County Community Unit 2 High School graduating class of 2021. Winners will be selected based on academic achievement, financial need, extracurricular involvement and community service.

Applications, available at the high school guidance office, are due in early April.