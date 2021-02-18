Unit Two Board Approves Bond Issuance

The Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education approved a motion Tuesday night to issue health-life safety bonds of approximately $5.3 million.

The motion was approved 6-1 with Laura Wall voting “no.”

Superintendent Wes Olson told WGEL about the projects planned at school district buildings. He said they will focus on energy efficiency, fire prevention, asbestos abatement, and security upgrades. He said a good portion of the work will be done at the Pocahontas Center.

Click below to hear his comments:

Olson said some projects are already underway and others will be started this summer, with the majority of them completed before the start of school in August.

The superintendent told us the bonds are structured in a way that property owners won’t see an increase in their levy. He said it extends the debt out a couple of years.

Click below to hear more from the superintendent:

During Tuesday’s meeting, the board read an e-mail and heard from two citizens, all indicating they did not believe this was the right time for the district to issue more bonds.