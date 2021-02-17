Unit Two Board Personnel Action

The Bond County Unit 2 Board of Education met Tuesday night and approved several personnel matters.

The resignations of Kelsey Groves as high school assistant girls’ soccer coach, and Kirsten Apponey as library clerk/RTI supervisor and high school girls track coach were accepted.

Jessica Plant and Ashley Johnson were hired as full time special education paraprofessionals at Greenville Elementary School for the remainder of the school year.

Donna Inanen was approved as a full time special education paraprofessional at the high school for the remainder of this school year.

High school volunteer coaches approved were Frank Doll for football and Allie Haberer for volleyball.

Leaves of absence were granted to Quinton Hammann, PE teacher at the Pocahontas and Sorento schools; Erin Cummings, PE teacher at the high school; and Josie Garmon, food service employee.

Hammann’s leave is March 29 to April 26, Cummings from April 26 through the rest of this school year, and Garmon has an extended leave of one year beginning February 19.