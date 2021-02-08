Updated HSHS Holy Family Hospital Visiting Guidelines

Visitor restrictions at HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville have been updated due to a decline in COVID-19 numbers in southern and central Illinois.

Visitors will still be required to wear a mask at all times while in the hospital, and should expect to be screened.

In the emergency department for an adult patient, one visitor may stay for the duration of the visit, but must remain in the patient’s room. For a pediatric patient, two parents and/or guardians are allowed and must stay in the room for the duration of the visit.

In the in-patient hospital units, one visitor is allowed for adult patients. Hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. For pediatric patients, two parents or guardians are allowed.

End-of-life patients can have two visitors at a time.

In the surgery department, whether the procedure is in-patient or out-patient, one visitor only is allowed in the waiting room for the duration of the surgery.

Patients going to the hospital for out-patient diagnostic and therapy services are encouraged to come alone, whenever possible, or have visitors wait outside.

These guidelines are subject to change at any time to address the health needs of HSHS communities.

Approved visitors must be over 18 years of age and will continue to be screened, upon entering the facility, for COVID-19 symptoms and exposure. Those having COVID symptoms or are not feeling well will not be allowed to visit.