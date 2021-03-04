Academic Foundation Gala Goes Virtual For 2021

It’s time for the Annual Light the Way Gala to benefit the Bond County Unit 2 Academic Foundation.

Foundation President Dr. Bill Beckert told WGEL this year’s event will be held Saturday, March 20, at 7 PM and will be virtual.

Bidding for the auction is now open on HiBid.com and is being facilitated by Langham Auctioneers. The silent auction will close at 6 PM on March 20 and some items will have extended bidding time that night.

Participants can view gala activities, including auction winner announcements, live contests, and more, on the Academic Foundation’s Facebook page Saturday, March 20, beginning at 7 PM.

The caterer, Pullin’ Pork of Greenville, is a CEO class project of Bond County Unit 2 High School Senior Noel Lyons. Dinners can be picked up the night of the Gala at one of the three Unit 2 elementary schools. For a small fee, delivery can be arranged.

For more information, visit BCCU2AF.org or find the foundation on Facebook.

The gala is sponsored, in part, by Bradford National Bank and the FNB Community Bank.