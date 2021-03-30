Annual Cardinal Luncheon Details Announced

The Greenville Chamber of Commerce will host its eighth annual Cardinals Baseball Luncheon on Tuesday, April 20.

Former St. Louis pitcher Danny Cox will return as the guest of honor.

The event starts at 11:30 a.m. in the Donnewald Distributing meeting room.

This year’s program is limited to 60 people, with all tickets selling in advance for $15. A catered lunch will be served.

Tickets will go on sale Wednesday, April 7 at NACO Printing, 202 South Second Street in Greenville.

Danny Cox was on the St. Louis Cardinals’ 1985 and 1987 teams that went to the World Series. He won a game in the 1985 National League Championship Series, pitched a shutout in game seven of the 1987 NLCS, and got the win in game five of the 1987 World Series,