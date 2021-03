The Bond County CEO program is accepting applications for the Class of 2022. The class is open to students currently in their junior year at Mulberry Grove and Greenville High Schools.

CEO Facilitator Amanda Dussold said the program offers students valuable experience for all aspects of life and is beneficial for students who don’t plan to pursue a career in business.

Click below to hear her comments:

The applications process is open at BondCountyCEO.com through Friday, March 12.