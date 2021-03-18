BCCU2 Academic Foundation Gala Is Saturday

The Bond County Unit 2 Academic Foundation will present their annual gala this Saturday, March 20th at 7 PM. Due to COVID-19 the event will be a virtual affair this year.

Foundation Secretary Bill Walker said this is the foundation’s largest fundraiser, which helps raise money to fund classroom grants throughout the district. The gala will be held live on the foundation’s Facebook page. Foundation officials will roam the halls of Greenville High School and show off many of the items up for auction.

While dinner reservations are closed, the auction is still open at LanghamAuctioneers.HiBid.com.

You can purchase a ticket with a donation, but you’re able to view and participate in the event without a ticket as well.

For more information, visit BCCU2AF.org.