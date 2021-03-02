BCSWCD Annual Meeting & Election

The 76th annual meeting of the Bond County Soil & Water Conservation District was held late last week.

Two directors were elected to two-year terms, Mike Bingham and Justin Jefferson.

Bingham has been on the board since 1999 and is the long-time chairman.

The district has a new associate director, Brad Lurkins.

During the brief meeting, last year’s figures were presented for the equipment rental program. The turbo max tillage tool was used on 2,040 acres and the no-till drills were used on 5,169 acres.

Over 4,185 acres were covered in the district’s soil sampling program with 19 customers.

Emily Hartmann, district executive director, said while the pandemic slowed down the Ag in the Classroom program, there were some activities in the schools.

The district has an Ag In The Classroom sponsorship program. The bronze level is for an annual donation of $100, the silver level for $250 and the gold level for $500.

The district office can be contacted at 664-0555, extension 3.