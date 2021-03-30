Bond County Project Parenting Recognized For Quality

Bond County Project Parenting has earned a quality confirmation designation for its early childhood Baby TALK Program.

The Project Parenting Program, based in Bond County Community Unit 2, began the Baby TALK quality process earlier this year.

Laurie Schneck, Project Parenting instructional leader, is pleased with the special designation. She said the program was scheduled to go through the process the year their modular facility burned down, so they had to recuperate and get all of their filing and records back in order.

The quality confirmation designation is valid for five years.

Schneck said the Project Parenting program is for children age birth to 3. Mothers can start with the program during pregnancy. The program includes home visits that focus on child development and parenting skills. Post-Covid, the group is doing some more in person visits, but still does a lot virtually.

Project Parenting is funded through a grant program of the Illinois State Board of Education.

The Unit 2 program can serve up to 90 families and 110 children for anyone living in Bond County.

Schneck said at this time about 85 families are in the program.

Project Parenting has a staff of Schneck, a secretary and seven parent educators.

The program also proves special programs and workshops to anyone. For more information call 664-5009, extension 2.