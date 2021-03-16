Bond County Senior Center Closed Due To COVID

The Bond County Senior Center will be closed effective Tuesday March 16th, until Monday March 29th, due to COVID-19.

During this time the center will not provide Meals on Wheels, Medicare counseling, or license plate discounts. There will be no box lunches from the Senior Center.

Meals on Wheels clients will receive their shelf stable meals for this time.

The food pantry will be open on Mondays and Thursdays from 2:00 to 4:00 PM.

AARP Tax-aide will still be providing tax assistance to those with appointments on their scheduled days.