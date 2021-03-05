Bond County Sheriff Provides Project Updates

Bond County Sheriff Jim Leitschuh appeared before the Bond county Board Tuesday morning to talk about a couple of projects.

He said a heat pump condenser unit is being replaced on the courthouse roof. The unit heats the small courtroom, is leaking and not operating properly.

The cost for the work will be $6,800 as a crane will be used to lift the unit, make the repairs and place the unit back down.

The county board approved the sheriff presenting the project to the Bond County Building Commission for providing funds for the work.

Leitschuh also said he would like to have work done in the telecommunicators’ dispatching room at the jail.

He told the board the dispatch room at the Sheriff’s Department needs updating, which could be close to $30,000.

It was suggested the sheriff look into lighting assistance from Ameren Illinois.

The county board tabled taking action, such as approaching the County Building Commission, regarding the proposal. Some county board members wanted to visit the telecommunicators’ room and see first-hand about the working conditions.