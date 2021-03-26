Bond County Vietnam Vets Recognized

Monday, March 29th, is National Viet Nam War Veterans Day. This marks the50th Anniversary of the commemoration.

The date is set each year to remember and respect the nine million men and women who served in the military during that war. And to honor the 58,279 killed in action.

AMVETS Post 140 and the Bond County Veterans Memorial Committee was unable to hold a ceremony this year, but will be paying special tribute to Vietnam Veterans during their Memorial Day Ceremony on Wednesday, May 31st.

However, on National Vietnam War Veterans Day, AMVETS Post 140 wants to Honor, Respect, and Remember Vietnam veterans and the eight local vets who paid the ultimate sacrifice. Those eight names are located on the KIA Memorial Stone at the Bond County Veterans Memorial on the Greenville Square.