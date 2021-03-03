Bradford National Bank Partners With ClickSWITCH

Bradford National Bank has partnered with ClickSWITCH on a new service that will help consumers easily switch direct deposits and recurring payments in a few easy steps.

The program will also help someone get started in closing an old account.

Mike Ennen, bank president, said ClickSWITCH assists in hassles one might experience when moving accounts to a new bank.

The service is web based and consumers can initiate the process on their own or visit any Bradford National Bank location for assistance.

Jeff Hasenmyer, assistant vice-president of deposit operation, said a typical “switch” can be done in around 10 minutes.