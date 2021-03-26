Brownstown Woman Injured In Fayette County Accident

A Brownstown woman was injured in an accident Thursday at 3:45 PM on Rt. 40 in Fayette County.

Illinois State Police report 22 year old Abagail Durbin, of Brownstown, was traveling west on Rt. 40 at Fayette County Road 1470 at the same time 22 year old Brock Oberlink, also of Brownstown, was heading west on 40, attempting to turn into a private drive.

According to police, Durbin struck the rear of Oberlink’s vehicle. Oberlink’s Silverado overturned in the ditch to the right of the road.

Durbin was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was cited for allegedly following too closely.