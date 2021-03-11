Cases Down, Vaccinations Up In Bond County

The Bond County Health Department has reported only 3 new cases of COVID-19 this week.

Two cases were discovered between Saturday and Monday and one was reported Tuesday. Tuesday’s case was at Greenville University.

Bond County has seen a total of 2,075 cases over the last year with a total of 21 deaths reported.

Cases have been reported in individuals aged less than one to 98 years of age.

A total of 47,431 tests have been administered since the pandemic began, to those age less than one to 106.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reports a total of 5,082 Covid vaccines have been administered in Bond County as of Tuesday, March 9.

2,064 second doses have been given, meaning 12.42% of Bond County’s total population is now fully vaccinated.