City Council Hears Sunpin Solar Update

In early 2019, it was announced Sunpin Solar from California had signed an option and lease agreement for a potential solar energy farm in Greenville.

The 150-acre site is east of Love’s Travel Center along Interstate 70.

The approximate 30 to 40 megawatt solar system could have an estimated annual production of up to 50 million kilowatt-hours of power.

At Tuesday night’s Greenville City Council meeting, City Manager Dave Willey presented an update on the potential project.

He said when the project first started it was with a one-year option to purchase the roughly 150 acres needed to put enough solar panels to produce close to 50 megawatts of power. That option was renewable for two years. It was renewed and is in its third year now. He said Sunpin is working with Ameren on the interconnect to connect the solar field to the substation on Bowman Drive, which was improved a few years ago.

The city manager said the project is not a done deal, but he is hopeful it can proceed problem-free.

Willey said Sunpin has already sold off a portion of power it will produce. He told the council the city has a couple of industrial prospects, one which would be a large power user, and Sunpin officials were excited to hear that.