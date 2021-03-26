City To Offer Leaf Compost

The City of Greenville is once again offering leaf compost to city residents, free of charge.

Compost is currently available at the Public Works Department facility, 1307 South Fourth Street.

Those wanting small amounts are invited to help themselves.

Public Works Department employees will load compost in trucks for Greenville residents on Wednesdays and Fridays, 8 a.m. to noon, from April 7 through April 16.

This will occur while the compost supply lasts.

Residents are asked to arrive with a truck no larger than a tandem. No semi-trucks will be allowed.

Public Works Director Bill Grider said compost will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. If any compost remains after April 16, it will be offered to all Bond County residents at no charge.

Leaves vacuumed by the city are turned into compost.

Anyone with questions can contact Grider at the municipal building by calling 664-1644.