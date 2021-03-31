Council Makes Financial Pledge For GHS Athletic Complex

Tuesday night, the Greenville City Council voted to make a financial pledge to a Bond County Unit 2 High School athletic complex improvement proposal.

Athletic Director Joe Alstat gave a thorough presentation of the proposal which was broken down into three phases. Phase one is artificial turf for the football and baseball fields, and lights for the baseball and softball fields.

Phase two could include an alternate gymnasium at the school. Alstat said phase three could be additional tennis courts and miscellaneous items.

He indicated a financing campaign has started with a goal of $1 million for phase one.

The council voted unanimously to pledge $200,000 over a 10-year period, pending the school board’s approval of the project.

The school board has not made a financial commitment at this time. It was mentioned by Alstat the district received approval from the voters for a one cent facilities sales tax that can only be used for school facilities.

Alstat addressed the city council, noting the name of the project is “Connecting All Comets” and seeks to recognize the Comets’ past, present, and future. He acknowledged the $1 million price tag is ambitious, but he says he’s not shying away from the number. He said he’s talked with several school districts that have successfully completed similar projects.

It was brought up by multiple council members that the improved facilities could be a drawing card for families looking to move here.

Councilman Bill Carpenter hopes the council’s commitment will be the start of many more contributions. He said alumni who attended Unit 2 may be a significant factor.

It was the consensus of the council the project would be good for high school students, other students and the community.

Alstat said the turf on the football field would open the facility for many other uses by the school and community.