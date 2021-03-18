County Board Talks Sheriff’s Dept. Improvements

During the first Bond County Board meeting this month, Sheriff Jim Leitschuh proposed a project to renovate the telecommunication room in the jail.

Replacement of lighting was part of the request.

The topic was on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting. Leitschuh advised he has contacted Z & Z Electric to see if it can assist the county in obtaining assistance from Ameren to replace the lighting at a reduced cost.

The sheriff said he is awaiting that information, before asking the board to review the rest of the project.

The county board appointed Emily Korte as a member of the bond County Board of Health to complete a term that ends June 30, 2022.

Tim Zobrist was reappointed to a three-year term to the Pocahontas-Old Ripley Fire District Board, and Kevin Thacker and Brad Nicoson were reappointed to three year terms on the Greenville Fire District Board.

It was announced an opening exists on the Bond County Housing Authority Board and Stacey Sidwell has presented a letter of interest. Brett Kunkel has asked to be reappointed to the Shoal Creek Fire District Board.

Jacob Rayl was appointed as the county board’s representation on the BCMW Board.

The county board members approved a request to use the courthouse grounds July 2 and 3 for the Fourth Fest event.