COVID-19 Impact On Local Flu Cases

With COVID-19 cases soaring in the past few months in Illinois, medical officials were fearful what that would mean for the flu season.

Dr. Tom Dawdy, president of the Bond County Board of Health, believes our safety precautions for COVID-19 had a positive effect on flu cases in this area.

He told WGEL the surge in flu cases simply didn’t happen. He said the most important factor was that people were paying more attention to social distancing, were wearing masks, and were generally avoiding groups. He pointed out that masking occurs in many countries around the world during flu season.

The Bond County Health Department provides many services to county residents. Information is available online at BCHD.us or by calling 664-1442.