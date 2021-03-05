Donnellson Home A Total Loss After Thursday Fire

A Donnellson home was destroyed by fire Thursday night.

Shoal Creek Fire Chief Kent Priddle told WGEL the alarm sounded just before 8 PM Thursday for a structure fire in the 1900 block of Elk Road in Donnellson.

Upon their arrival, crews found the double wide modular home fully engulfed in flames.

Greenville firefighters provided mutual aid and Mulberry Grove fire personnel were on standby at the Greenville fire station.

Priddle said the cause of the fire is unknown. The homeowner was home at the time of the blaze, but escaped with no injuries. No other injuries were reported from the scene.

Rural Med Ambulance and Bond County Sheriff’s Deputies were also on the scene.

The home was a total loss and crews were on the scene for about 3.5 hours.